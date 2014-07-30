FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allied Irish return to profit good news for taxpayers -fin min
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Allied Irish return to profit good news for taxpayers -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected return to profit by state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is very good news for the recovery of the 20 billion euros ($26.80 billion) used to bail it out, Ireland’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“A profitable bank is a more valuable bank, which will, over time allow the state to maximise the return on its investment,” Michael Noonan said in a statement after AIB reported a first-half profit of 437 million euros.

“The Government will continue to examine all opportunities to ensure a favourable outcome for the taxpayer. But we will be prudent to ensure the taxpayer yields the full benefit of this return to profitability.”

$1 = 0.7463 Euros Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.