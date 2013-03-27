BRIEF-Allied Irish FY op loss narrows to 3.8 bln eur

DUBLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks PLC : * FY operating loss 3.8 billion euros versus 5.1 billion euro loss a year ago * Had 63.6 billion euros of deposits stood end-December, same level as end-June * Took credit provision charge of 2.5 billion EUR in 2012, down 70 percent on

2011 * Loan to deposit ratio fell to 115 percent at end-December, core tier 1 ratio

17.6 percent * Net interest margin 0.91 percent at end-December versus 0.9 percent at

end-June * Reduced reliance on ECB funding by 9 billion EUR in 2012 to 22 billion * 9.1 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears * 17.7 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days in arrears * Plan to return to sustainable profitability during 2014 remains on target