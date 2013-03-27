FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allied Irish FY op loss narrows to 3.8 bln eur
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish FY op loss narrows to 3.8 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks PLC : * FY operating loss 3.8 billion euros versus 5.1 billion euro loss a year ago * Had 63.6 billion euros of deposits stood end-December, same level as end-June * Took credit provision charge of 2.5 billion EUR in 2012, down 70 percent on

2011 * Loan to deposit ratio fell to 115 percent at end-December, core tier 1 ratio

17.6 percent * Net interest margin 0.91 percent at end-December versus 0.9 percent at

end-June * Reduced reliance on ECB funding by 9 billion EUR in 2012 to 22 billion * 9.1 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears * 17.7 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days in arrears * Plan to return to sustainable profitability during 2014 remains on target

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.