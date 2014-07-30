FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Irish sees net loan book growing next year
July 30, 2014

Allied Irish sees net loan book growing next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - It will likely be 2015 before Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is able to grow its net loan book as repayments continue to outweigh an increase in drawdowns, chief executive David Duffy said on Wednesday.

State-owned AIB returned to profit in the first half of the year as bad debts fell sharply and it said the key challenge it faced was growing a still shrinking net loan book.

“What we’re looking at is probably somewhere in 2015, but it would depend on that macro environment,” Duffy told a news conference. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

