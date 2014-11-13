FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Allied Irish CEO prefers gradual sale of government stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks chief executive said the best way to return the bank to private ownership would be through a number of sales, not just one, and that it would be ready to begin that process early next year.

The government has said it would like to sell a portion of its 99-percent shareholding in the bank next year and is in discussions with AIB to reorganise its capital structure to prepare the bank for sale.

“We think the most appropriate way to proceed is to make sure you attain the maximum price and to do a number of sales rather than one big bang. I have yet to determine with the Department of Finance whether or not that is going to be the plan,” CEO David Duffy told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Clarke

