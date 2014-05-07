BRIEF-Allied Irish Bank welcomes EU's approval to restructuring plan

May 7 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc :
* Approval of EU restructuring plan
* Commitment not to make any material acquisitions until end of restructuring period.
* Restructuring plan covers period from 2014 to 2017
* Commitment in respect of cost reductions relative to income until 31 December 2015
* Welcomes decision by European Commission today that it has given final approval under state aid rules to AIB’s restructuring plan
* These measures apply over various time frames between now and December 2017.
* Plan includes a limitation on AIB’s total holdings of Irish sovereign bonds during restructuring period, excluding those bonds issued by NAMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: