BRIEF-Allied Irish Bank welcomes EU's approval to restructuring plan

May 7 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc :

* Approval of EU restructuring plan

* Commitment not to make any material acquisitions until end of restructuring period.

* Restructuring plan covers period from 2014 to 2017

* Commitment in respect of cost reductions relative to income until 31 December 2015

* Welcomes decision by European Commission today that it has given final approval under state aid rules to AIB’s restructuring plan

* These measures apply over various time frames between now and December 2017.

* Plan includes a limitation on AIB's total holdings of Irish sovereign bonds during restructuring period, excluding those bonds issued by NAMA