COURTSHIP: Allied Nevada Ch. 11 adds to Akin Gump's resources business

(Reuters) - Mining company Allied Nevada Gold Corp is looking to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for help in surfacing from bankruptcy after filing for Chapter 11 last month due to weak prices for gold and silver.

Allied Nevada owns the Hycroft open pit gold and silver mine in Nevada. Tumbling commodity prices left the company short of cash and struggling to service $543 million in debt, leading to its filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

