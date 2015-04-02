FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COURTSHIP: Allied Nevada Ch. 11 adds to Akin Gump's resources business
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 2, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

COURTSHIP: Allied Nevada Ch. 11 adds to Akin Gump's resources business

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mining company Allied Nevada Gold Corp is looking to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for help in surfacing from bankruptcy after filing for Chapter 11 last month due to weak prices for gold and silver.

Allied Nevada owns the Hycroft open pit gold and silver mine in Nevada. Tumbling commodity prices left the company short of cash and struggling to service $543 million in debt, leading to its filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EJz3av

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.