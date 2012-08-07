FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Nevada Gold profit up on higher prices, lower costs
August 7, 2012

Allied Nevada Gold profit up on higher prices, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Allied Nevada Gold Corp posted a 69 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher gold prices and lower costs.

Second-quarter net income rose to $6.1 million, or 7 cents per share, from $3.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $33.7 million.

Exploration, development and land holding costs fell to $1.2 million in the second quarter from $9.6 million a year earlier.

Gold price rose 7 percent from the year-ago period to average $1,611 per ounce in the second quarter.

Shares of the company closed at C$27.79 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
