Reinsurer Allied World's profit beats on higher earned premiums

July 31 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG’s second quarter operating profit blew past analysts’ expectations for the fifth straight quarter on higher earned premiums.

The Switzerland-based reinsurer’s second-quarter net income rose to $96.4 million, or $2.59 per share, from $93.8 million, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Operating income, a key metric of profitability for insurers and reinsurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, doubled to $2.35 per share.

Analysts on average expected the company, which is valued at about $2.76 billion, to earn $1.76 per share on an operating basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned for the quarter jumped 21 percent to $429.7 million.

Net investment income fell to $42.5 million from $52.4 million, a year earlier.

Combined ratio, which is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, fell to 85.1 percent from 97.4 percent. A lower combined ratio is better, as a figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Allied World shares, which touched a 52-week high earlier in the month, closed at $75.43 on Tuesday the New York Stock Exchange.