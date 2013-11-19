FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Celgene invests $6 mln in Alliqua at $3.59/shr
November 19, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- Celgene invests $6 mln in Alliqua at $3.59/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Alliqua Inc : * Announces transaction with Celgene * Says Celgene invests $6.0 million in Alliqua at $3.59 per share * Says Alliqua receives license to Celgene cellular therapeutics advanced wound

care products * In connection with agreement to invest in alliqua’s securities, Celgene

received right to appoint a director to alliqua’s board of directors * Says several unrelated funds led by broadfin capital & perceptive advisors

invested an additional $7 million on comparable financial terms * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

