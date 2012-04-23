FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Allison Transmission posts higher 1st-qtr profit
April 23, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Allison Transmission posts higher 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for on-highway commercial vehicle products worldwide.

The company, which went public in March, makes automatic transmissions for trucks, buses and military vehicles.

Net income for the quarter rose to $58 million from $36.9 million last year.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $601.9 million.

Sales at the on-highway segment in North America increased 34 percent to $219 million, while it rose 16 percent to $66 million outside the region.

Shares of the Indianapolis-based company closed at $21.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. It has fallen 6 percent since it went public last month.

