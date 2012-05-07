FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Allscripts adopts poison pill
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Allscripts adopts poison pill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc adopted a shareholder rights plan on Monday to protect its investors from hostile takeover attempts that could be made to take advantage of a recent drop in the company’s share price.

The healthcare IT services provider, which has recently been facing heat from investors following a weak forecast and a management shake up, said the rights plan was not a reaction to any current hostile takeover attempt.

Under the plan, the rights will be exercisable if a person or group acquires 10 percent or more of Allscripts’ common stock or announces a tender offer that can result in the ownership of 10 percent or more of the company’s stock.

Allscripts’ largest shareholders demanded the resignation of CEO Glen Tullman last month citing problems with execution and leadership at the company and the stock’s underperformance compared with peers.

The company’s shares, which have dropped 34 percent since Allscripts posted quarterly results last month, closed at $10.57 Friday on Nasdaq.

