Allscripts second-quarter profit misses estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Healthcare technology company Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc reported a profit that missed analysts’ estimates for the third straight quarter due to lower revenue from system sales and professional services.

The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $8 million, or 4 cents per share a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 7 percent to $344.8 million.

The company earned 5 cents per share, excluding items. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.