UPDATE 1-Allstate lost $260 mln in 1st qtr on disasters
April 19, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Allstate lost $260 mln in 1st qtr on disasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* March losses $190 mln pre-tax

* Total losses offset by reserve releases

* Shares rise 11 cents in early trade

April 19 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp lost $260 million in the first quarter on natural disasters, mostly in March, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States said on Thursday.

Allstate said it lost $190 million pre-tax on catastrophes in March. In total it had 15 loss events in the quarter.

Total losses for the period were actually $420 million, Allstate said, though that was partially offset by reserve releases for prior-year disaster losses.

Allstate began releasing monthly and quarterly catastrophe loss data early last year under pressure from analysts who wanted more disclosure on the company’s exposures.

Shares opened 11 cents higher at $33.09, a gain of 0.3 percent.

