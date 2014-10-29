FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allstate profit more than doubles
October 29, 2014

Allstate profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 142 percent jump in third-quarter profit, compared with a year earlier when it recorded a loss of about $475 million on the sale of a unit.

The company’s net income available to common shareholders rose to $750 million, or $1.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $310 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net earned premiums rose 4.8 percent to $7.31 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

