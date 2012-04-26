Ally Financial results up on mortgage servicing

* Net income $310 mln vs $146 mln year-ago

April 26 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the mortgage and auto lender owned largely by the U.S. government, reported higher first-quarter profits on higher valuations for its mortgage servicing rights.

Net income was $310 million compared with $146 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Operating profits from mortgage operations were $191 million, up from $43 million. The improvement was due to higher values for mortgage servicing rights, as well as additional lending tied to government refinancing programs, the company said.

Profits from auto finance, which the company sees as key to its future, declined 15 percent to $442 million. The company said lease profit margins in North America were down.

Ally, which does not have publicly traded stock, was bailed out by the U.S. government following losses on mortgage investments.