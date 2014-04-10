FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally Financial shares fall in debut
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ally Financial shares fall in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Shares of bailed out auto-lender Ally Financial Inc fell 3 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $11.7 billion in the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year.

The IPO raised $2.38 billion after the U.S. Treasury sold 95 million shares at $25 per share, at the low end of the expected price range of $25-$28 per share.

The Treasury, which had bailed out Ally for $17.2 billion during the 2008 financial crisis, said on Wednesday that with the IPO it had so far made a profit of $500 million on its investment, including dividends and interest payments.

The Treasury now has a stake of 17.1 percent in Ally which will fall to 14.1 percent if the underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares on behalf of the government.

Detroit-based Ally’s shares were trading at $24.25 shortly after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.