Lion Point says disappointed over Ally Financial's response
January 6, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Lion Point says disappointed over Ally Financial's response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Lion Point Capital LP said on Wednesday it was disappointed that Ally Financial Inc turned down the hedge fund’s request to explore strategic alternatives.

Ally Financial, the largest U.S. auto loan company, said on Monday it would consider two board director nominees of Lion Point but concluded that creation of a committee to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, would not enhance stockholder value.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
