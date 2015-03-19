FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ally Financial's banking head Barbara Yastine resigns
March 19, 2015

MOVES-Ally Financial's banking head Barbara Yastine resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc said Barbara Yastine, has resigned after nearly two years as chief executive of the auto lender’s banking unit.

Yastine, who will stay with Ally until June, joined the company as chief administrative officer in May 2010 and became CEO and president of Ally Bank in May 2012.

Ally Financial, the former in-house finance arm for General Motors Co, did not say why Yastine had resigned or who would replace her.

The resignation comes a month after Ally Financial chose its head of dealer financial services, Jeffrey Brown, to succeed Michael Carpenter as chief executive.

The departure comes as Ally Financial is taking steps to replace its remaining exclusive leasing deals with GM, betting the carmaker will eventually finish taking that business in-house.

Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
