FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Auto dealers drive third-quarter profits higher at Ally Financial
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Auto dealers drive third-quarter profits higher at Ally Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects earnings per share from 76 cents to 74 cents in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the second largest U.S. auto lender, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit jumped from a year-earlier loss thanks higher demand for loans from car dealerships.

The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $356 million, or 74 cents per share, from a loss of $109 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss in the third quarter of 2013 was driven by legal expenses tied to Ally’s settlements with the U.S. government over legacy mortgage issues. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair E)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.