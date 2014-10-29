CORRECTED-Auto dealers drive third-quarter profits higher at Ally Financial

(Corrects earnings per share from 76 cents to 74 cents in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the second largest U.S. auto lender, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit jumped from a year-earlier loss thanks higher demand for loans from car dealerships.

The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $356 million, or 74 cents per share, from a loss of $109 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss in the third quarter of 2013 was driven by legal expenses tied to Ally’s settlements with the U.S. government over legacy mortgage issues. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair E)