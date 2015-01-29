FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally earnings rebound from large legal settlement
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ally earnings rebound from large legal settlement

Peter Rudegeair

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto lender, reported on Thursday a substantial rise in fourth-quarter profit thanks to a decrease in litigation-related expenses.

Net income for common shareholders of the former in-house financing arm of General Motors Co rose to $109 million, or 23 cents per share, from a loss of $344 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2013 were weighed down because of a $98 million charge related to settlement the bank reached that December with the U.S. Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over discriminatory loan pricing. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.