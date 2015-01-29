Ally earnings rebound from large legal settlement

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto lender, reported on Thursday a substantial rise in fourth-quarter profit thanks to a decrease in litigation-related expenses.

Net income for common shareholders of the former in-house financing arm of General Motors Co rose to $109 million, or 23 cents per share, from a loss of $344 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2013 were weighed down because of a $98 million charge related to settlement the bank reached that December with the U.S. Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over discriminatory loan pricing. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York)