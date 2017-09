Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto lender, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit as it made less money from its automotive and dealer financing business.

Net income fell to $268 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $423 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra)