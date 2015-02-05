FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Ally CEO eyes expansion in subprime auto loans
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Ally CEO eyes expansion in subprime auto loans

Peter Rudegeair

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc’s new chief executive said on Thursday that the auto lender plans to boost its revenue through steps including making more loans to riskier borrowers.

Jeffrey Brown, in his first public remarks as Ally’s top boss, said that over the past few years the company has fallen short of subprime auto lending targets set by the board and that it was an area he was looking at to grow.

Brown, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said that over time he expects subprime borrowers to account for somewhere between 12 to 15 percent of the loans it makes, from its current level of around 9 percent.

Ally is one of several auto lenders who have received subpoenas in recent months from the U.S. Department of Justice over subprime lending practices, an area that prosecutors are examining as they near the end of crisis-era cases.

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.