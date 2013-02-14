FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally Financial completes its share of mortgage relief-monitor
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Ally Financial completes its share of mortgage relief-monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. auto lender Ally Financial has satisfied a requirement to provide $200 million in home loan modifications and other consumer relief under last year’s $25 billion national mortgage settlement, the pact’s monitor said Thursday.

Ally, along with its Residential Capital and GMAC Mortgage units, becomes the first of five mortgage servicers to complete its portion of the mandated customer assistance.

Joseph Smith, the former North Carolina state banking commissioner who is the monitor for the settlement, said he filed a report with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia certifying Ally had met the requirement. Ally is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts and is largely exiting the mortgage business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.