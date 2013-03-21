FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ally to sell remaining mortgage servicing rights for $280 mln
March 21, 2013

Ally to sell remaining mortgage servicing rights for $280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Auto lender Ally Financial Inc’s banking unit said it would sell its remaining agency mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolio to online lender Quicken Loans for about $280 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter and is subject to approvals from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Ally, the bailed-out auto lender that is 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, earlier this month sold about $90 billion of mortgage servicing rights to Ocwen Financial Corp.

Ally will have no further MSR assets once its closes the transactions with Ocwen and Quicken Loans.

