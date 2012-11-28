FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Ally Financial sells $500 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Ally Financial sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc on Wednesday
sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Ally US LLC, IB Finance Holding
Co, LLC and GMAC Continental Corp.
   Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALLY FINANCIAL

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2016   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.445   FIRST PAY   07/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 3.313 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 297.3 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.