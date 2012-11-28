New Issue- Ally Financial sells $500 mln in notes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Ally US LLC, IB Finance Holding Co, LLC and GMAC Continental Corp. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALLY FINANCIAL AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.445 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 3.313 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 297.3 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A