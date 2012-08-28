ResCap exec bonus plan rejected by US judge

Aug 28 (Reuters) - A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday rejected Residential Capital LLC’s proposal to pay as much as $7 million of bonuses to 17 senior executives, saying the payout was primarily a reward for staying in their jobs.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said the “key employee incentive plan” proposed by the mortgage unit of Ally Financial Inc did not link the payouts closely enough to “challenging financial and operational goals” for the businesses, and that 63 percent may vest upon the sale of some of ResCap’s main assets.

Glenn said the plan “is primarily retentive in nature,” and “appears to attempt an end-run” around federal bankruptcy laws. He gave ResCap permission to draft a modified plan.