FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auto lender Ally Financial swings to profit on strong demand
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Auto lender Ally Financial swings to profit on strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, swung to a third-quarter profit, helped by strong auto-lending revenue.

The Detroit-based lender said it earned $384 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $210 million a year earlier.

Ally, previously known as GMAC Financial, was once the auto lending arm of what is now General Motors Co.

The company received $17 billion in bailouts from the U.S. government during the financial crisis and has been selling assets to repay the money.

Earlier this month, it agreed to sell its Canadian auto finance and deposit business to Royal Bank of Canada for $4.1 billion..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.