Ally Financial profit falls 79 pct
May 1, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ally Financial profit falls 79 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Auto-lender Ally Financial Inc, which went public in April, reported a 79 percent drop in quarterly profit as the company’s year-ago results included more than $1 billion in income from discontinued operations.

Net income fell to $227 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.09 billion, or $2.16, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of the discontinued operations, the company reported core pre-tax income of $336 million, compared with a loss of $6 million.

Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and and Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
