FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally to pay $98 mln in auto lending discrimination settlement
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Ally to pay $98 mln in auto lending discrimination settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc agreed to pay $98 million to settle allegations by federal regulators that it discriminated in auto lending against black, Hispanic and Asian/Pacific Islander borrowers.

The settlement announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau calls for Ally to pay $80 million in compensation to victims of the discrimination, and $18 million to the CFPB’s civil penalty fund.

It resolves allegations that Ally charged roughly 235,000 minority borrowers higher interest rates than non-Hispanic white borrowers. It said the borrowers paid $200 to $300 extra, on average, over the term of their loans.

The accord marked the first joint fair lending enforcement action between the Justice Department and the CFPB, which was established under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.