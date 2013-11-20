Ally Financial repays $5.9 bln in bailout aid -U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Auto lender Ally Financial Inc has repaid the U.S. government $5.9 billion in federal bailout aid it received during the financial crisis, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

With the payment, the government has received $12.3 billion from Ally, more than 70 percent of the total aid provided by the government, the Treasury said in a news release.

Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors, received a $17.2 billion bailout during the financial crisis. Last week, the Federal Reserve approved the company’s 2013 capital plan, clearing the way for repayment to Treasury.