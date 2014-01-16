FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-US Treasury to sell 410,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in private offering
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-US Treasury to sell 410,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in private offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of the Treasury :

* Expects to sell 410,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in private offering at $7,375 per share

* US Treasury says expects taxpayers to recover proceeds of about $3 billion from stock offering

* At conclusion of sale, taxpayers will hold roughly 37 percent of common stock in Ally

* Will continue to work with Ally to further wind down this investment

* After sale, taxpayers will have recovered $15.3 billion of $17.2 billion investment given to Ally

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.