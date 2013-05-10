FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ResCap examiner delays report to May 13, amid progress in mediation
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ResCap examiner delays report to May 13, amid progress in mediation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc : * Residential capital bankruptcy examiner to delay release of his report to may

13 from may 10 -- source * Delay in release of report to allow more time for mediation -- source * Lawyer for rescap examiner says “progress is being made” in bankruptcy

mediation -- court filing * Lawyer for rescap examiner says hopes extra time will result in consensual

resolution * Lawyer for rescap examiner says examiner’s report now expected to be filed

the afternoon of may 13

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.