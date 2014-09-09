FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ally CEO would like Treasury to sell stake more quickly
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ally CEO would like Treasury to sell stake more quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc chief executive Michael Carpenter and head of dealer financial services Jeff Brown said an a Tuesday investor conference in New York: * Ally is “running ahead” of goal to reach double-digit return on equity by the end of 2015: Carpenter * It will be hard to eclipse Q2 2014’s level of auto loans in Q3 2014: Brown * Ally would like to see U.S. treasury’s program of gradually reducing stake in company to move faster: Carpenter * Ally still expects company to exit government ownership completely by the end

of 2014: Carpenter * “There really isn’t a credit issue for US” in terms of auto loan performance: Carpenter * We have been surprised at the pace of lease gains we’ve seen: Brown

