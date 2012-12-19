FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ally pays off remaining debt issued under FDIC program
December 19, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Ally pays off remaining debt issued under FDIC program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the U.S. auto lender 74 percent owned by the U.S. government, on Wednesday said it has repaid its remaining debt issued under a financial-crisis-era program designed to bolster confidence in the banking system.

The former auto lending arm of General Motors Co said it paid back $4.5 billion in debt guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program. It repaid another $2.9 billion in debt issued under the program in October.

Ally continues to owe the government for a series of bailouts under the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Of the $17 billion it received, it has paid back $5.8 billion, including dividends.

