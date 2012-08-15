FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury appoints two directors to Ally Financial board
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 15, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Treasury appoints two directors to Ally Financial board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it appointed two directors to the board of auto lender Ally Financial Inc, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.

The addition of Henry Miller and Gerald Greenwald gives the Treasury its full allotment of six directors on the now 11-member board.

Miller is the retired co-founder of restructuring firm Miller Buckfire & Co. Greenwald is a founder of Greenbriar Equity Group, a private equity firm that focuses global transportation.

The appointments were approved on Wednesday at a meeting of Ally’s common stockholders. Current board members were also re-elected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.