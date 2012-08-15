U.S. Treasury appoints two directors to Ally Financial board

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it appointed two directors to the board of auto lender Ally Financial Inc, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.

The addition of Henry Miller and Gerald Greenwald gives the Treasury its full allotment of six directors on the now 11-member board.

Miller is the retired co-founder of restructuring firm Miller Buckfire & Co. Greenwald is a founder of Greenbriar Equity Group, a private equity firm that focuses global transportation.

The appointments were approved on Wednesday at a meeting of Ally’s common stockholders. Current board members were also re-elected.