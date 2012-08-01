UPDATE 3-Ally Financial posts loss on bankruptcy-related charge

* Second quarter loss $898 mln vs $113 mln year ago profit

* ResCap mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy in May

* $1.2 bln charge included $750 mln settlement with ResCap

By Rick Rothacker

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, posted a second-quarter loss after taking a $1.2 billion charge related to its now-bankrupt mortgage subsidiary.

The results reflect just how hard a job Chief Executive Michael Carpenter has as he tries to help the government get as much of its $17 billion investment back as possible. He is trying to return Ally to profitability by focusing on its main businesses such as U.S. auto lending and Internet banking, and shedding other operations.

But even the bank’s main units are under pressure. Its North American auto lending business boosted profit 13 percent to $631 million, but those gains came from cost cutting and revenue fell.

Meanwhile, Ally’s discarded mortgage business continues to be a problem, although the bank hopes it has cauterized the wound. Ally put its Residential Capital unit into bankruptcy on May 14. It wrote down its $442 million equity investment in ResCap to zero and paid $750 million for a proposed settlement with ResCap that releases Ally from possible legal claims

Ally said that, overall, it lost $898 million in the second quarter after the previously disclosed $1.2 billion charge. ResCap’s filing is meant to protect the parent company from mortgage liabilities that have weighed it down since the U.S. housing bust.

Excluding the charge and ResCap’s losses prior to May 14, Ally said it would have posted a profit of $533 million in the second quarter, down from $576 million a year ago.

As part of efforts to focus on its main businesses, the Detroit-based lender said in May that it plans to sell its international operations. Last week, it received offers from nearly 30 bidders, Carpenter said in a conference call with analysts. Ally expects to complete the sales, which include Canadian and European auto operations, and a Mexican insurance subsidiary, by the year-end, he said.

There were bright spots in the release. U.S. consumer auto loans rose 11 percent from a year ago to $10.5 billion, the second highest quarter in five years.

Ally, previously known as GMAC, was once the auto lending arm of what is now General Motors Co, but has worked to become less dependent on its former parent. The lender makes loans for other manufacturers and works directly with dealers.

Ally has preferred lending arrangements with GM and Chrysler Group LLC that expire next year in which the carmakers subsidize zero-interest rate loans. Those loans comprised 25 percent of U.S. consumer originations in the second quarter, down from 36 percent in the third quarter of 2010.

“They no longer define us,” Carpenter said of the manufacturers. “We feel we are very well positioned with whatever happens when these agreements with Chrysler and GM expire.”

Since receiving $17 billion in government bailouts, Ally has paid the Treasury $5.7 billion, including preferred stock dividends, interest payments and proceeds from the sale of Ally’s preferred securities. The Federal Reserve will need to weigh in on how much more the bank can pay back after the sale of its international operations, Carpenter said.

In June, Ally resubmitted its capital plan to the Fed after it was one of the few institutions to fail a stress test designed to make sure large U.S. banks would have sufficient capital to weather a severe recession. Ally’s latest plan includes the impact of the ResCap bankruptcy but not the planned sale of its international operations, Carpenter said.

BANKRUPTCY AUCTION SET FOR OCTOBER

The ResCap bankruptcy has been playing out in a New York courtroom. A judge in June approved Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc as the opening bidder for ResCap’s mortgage origination and servicing business, beating an offer from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire will be the opening bidder for a ResCap loan portfolio. Bids for both the loans and the servicing platform are due on Oct. 19 and an auction is set for Oct. 23. A bankruptcy court hearing at which the judge would rule on the sales is set for Nov. 5.

ResCap is still operating while in bankruptcy, and customers are still expected to make payments. Ally also has an ongoing mortgage business, which made a $110 million profit in the quarter, an improvement from a $25 million loss a year ago.

Ally offers mortgages through a limited number of brokers and buys some loans from smaller banks but doesn’t make loans directly to consumers. “We are evaluating options with respect to the future of Ally’s mortgage origination business,” spokeswoman Gina Proia said.

Chief Financial Officer James Mackey said in the conference call that Ally could sell its remaining mortgage servicing rights - an asset that comes from the right to collect mortgage payments - in the future.