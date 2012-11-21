FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 21, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Ally to sell Europe, Latin America operations to GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ally Financial said it will sell its Europe and Latin America operations to a unit of General Motors Co for about $4.2 billion.

Ally, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government, announced in May a plan to sell its international operations in a bid to speed up repayment of taxpayer money.

Ally agreed to sell its Canadian auto finance and deposit business to Royal Bank of Canada for $4.1 billion and its Mexican insurance unit to ACE Ltd for $865 million last month.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Ally was nearing a deal to sell its Europe and Latin America operations, with GM emerging as the leading bidder.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
