FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally Financial IPO priced at $25 per share-underwriter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ally Financial IPO priced at $25 per share-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc’s initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share, an underwriter said, valuing the bailed-out auto lender at about $12.04 billion.

Ally’s IPO raised $2.38 billion, after the offering of 95 million shares was priced at the low end of its expected range. The company previously said it expected to price its offering at between $25-$28 per share.

The US Department of Treasury is offering all the shares of Ally.

Shares of the Detroit-based auto lender, which are expected to start trading on Thursday, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ALLY.” (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.