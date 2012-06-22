New Issue-Ally Financial sells $1.5 bln in 2 parts

June 22 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The $500 million tranche is a re-opening of an existing issue. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALLY FINANCIAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.31 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.5 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.131 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A