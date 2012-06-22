FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Ally Financial sells $1.5 bln in 2 parts
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Ally Financial sells $1.5 bln in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc on Thursday
sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The $500 million tranche is a re-opening of an existing
issue. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALLY FINANCIAL

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.625 PCT   MATURITY    06/26/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.31    FIRST PAY   12/26/2012 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 4.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    02/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101.5    FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 5.131 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
