FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury in no rush to exit Ally Financial stake-source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Treasury in no rush to exit Ally Financial stake-source

Rick Rothacker

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury, under pressure to wind down its crisis-era bailouts fast, believes it will take time to shed auto lender Ally Financial, because the company’s mortgage lending unit is in a messy bankruptcy, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ally is one of Treasury’s largest remaining holdings, but the lender will be hard to exit as long as it is working through the bankruptcy of its Residential Capital unit and is also selling its international operations, the person said.

“There are particular challenges with Ally,” the person familiar with Treasury’s thinking said. “There is no specific timetable,” for a sale or stock offering, he added. Treasury understands the company’s difficulties and supports the company’s chief executive, Michael Carpenter, the source added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.