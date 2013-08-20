FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally Financial to sell $1 bln in stock to boost capital
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Ally Financial to sell $1 bln in stock to boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Auto lender Ally Financial Inc said it will sell shares worth $1 billion to boost capital levels after failing the Federal Reserve’s stress test earlier this year.

The company has entered agreements with some investors for a private placement of 166,667 shares of the company’s common stock, Ally Financial said in a statement.

It agreed to pay $5.2 billion to repurchase all outstanding shares of the mandatorily convertible preferred securities held by the U.S. Treasury. It will also pay $725 million to terminate the Treasury’s share adjustment right.

Ally was singled out as the weakest of 18 major banks in the Fed’s stress test in March and has to resubmit its new capital plan by the end of September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.