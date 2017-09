BRIEF-Alm. Brand: sale of mortgage deeds from Alm. Brand Bank to Alm. Brand Forsikring

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* Announces sale of mortgage deeds from Alm. Brand Bank A/S to Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S

* Alm. Brand Forsikring entered into deal to purchase non-delinquent mortgage deeds from Alm. Brand Bank for 1.9 billion Danish crowns ($314.14 million)

* Alm. Brand today received approval from Danish FSA, and transaction will be completed on Dec. 11

* Says transaction will not affect company's full-year profit forecast for 2014 or 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0483 Danish crowns)