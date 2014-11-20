FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q3 pretax profit down to DKK 70 million
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q3 pretax profit down to DKK 70 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* Q3 total income 1.78 billion Danish crowns versus 1.80 billion crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 70 million crowns versus 186 million crowns

* Q3 net profit 55 million crowns versus 141 million crowns

* Guidance for consolidated profit before tax is unchanged at 250-350 million crowns for 2014

* For 2015, profit before tax is expected to be in range of 200-300 million crowns

* For 2015, group’s forward-looking activities are expected to generate profit of 500-550 million crowns at a combined ratio of 91-92

* For 2015, winding-up activities are expected to report a loss of 250-300 million crowns before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

