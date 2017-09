Nov 4 (Reuters) - ALM Equity AB

* Announces directed new share issue of up to 0.5 million preferential shares

* Says subscription price is 120 Swedish crowns per preference share

* Says issue will generate proceeds of 60 million crowns after issue costs