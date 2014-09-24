FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alma Media's Alma 360 reshapes organisation and cuts jobs
#Publishing
September 24, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media's Alma 360 reshapes organisation and cuts jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj

* Says Alma 360, a content agency under Alma Media, reshapes its organisation

* Says number of personnel in Alma 360 will be decreased by 12 people due to reorganisation

* Says Alma 360 Managing Director Petri Läntinen will leave the company

* Says search for a new head of Alma 360 will be launched immediately

* Says for present, Juha-Petri Loimovuori, Chairman of Board, will be in charge of operations of Alma 360 in addition to his own duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
