BRIEF-Alma Media's interim report January-June 2014

July 18 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj : * Alma media’s interim report January-June 2014: significant improvement in

operating profit excluding non-recurring items in the second quarter * Says Q2 revenue EUR 75.7 million versus EUR 76.3 million * Says expects its full-year revenue 2014 to remain at the 2013 level * Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items for 2014 is expected to

be lower than in 2013 * Q2 EBITDA ex-items EUR 9.7 million versus EUR 8.0 million