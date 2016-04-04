FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Almarai wins shareholder approval for capital increase-statement
April 4, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Almarai wins shareholder approval for capital increase-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai Co , the largest dairy company in the Gulf, said on Monday shareholders approved a capital increase for the company through bonus shares.

The shareholders meeting took place on Sunday, the company said in a bourse statement. The shares were added to the funds of shareholders on Monday and the fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of 51.67 Saudi riyal ($13.78), a separate statement said. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)

