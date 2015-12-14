UPDATE 1-Saudi's Almarai proposes dividend hike for 2015, bonus share issue

* Board recommends cash dividend of 1.15 riyals/share

* Proposes 33 pct bonus share issue to boost expansion (Adds bonus shares plan, detail, context)

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai is proposing to hike its dividend for 2015 and increase its share capital through the issuance of bonus shares to help support its growth plans.

The Gulf’s largest dairy firm said on Monday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 1.15 riyals ($0.31) per share for 2015. That is up from the 1 riyal payout for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The total value of the latest dividend payout would be 690 million riyals, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Almarai’s board also decided to recommend to shareholders to raise its share capital by 33 percent to 8 billion riyals through the issuance of one bonus share for every three shares currently owned, the company said in a separate statement.

No money is being raised from shareholders, who are getting the new shares for free, but the move is an accounting device which in effect boosts the company’s equity and therefore supports future growth.

The objective of the proposed share capital hike was to help support its investment plans aimed at expanding its farming, manufacturing, distribution, logistics and products sectors, it said.

This was linked to a plan by Almarai to spend 21 billion riyals between 2016 and 2020 on capital expenditure, announced in May.

Shareholders would be eligible for the bonus share issue if they hold the shares on the day of an upcoming shareholder meeting to approve the issue. No date for the meeting has been determined, the statement added.