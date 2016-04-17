FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Almarai says seeks controlling stake in UAE's National Food Products
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai wants to buy a controlling stake in the United Arab Emirates’ National Food Products Co (NFPC), the Riyadh-listed firm said on Sunday.

NFPC has invited Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, to conduct due diligence as part of a competitive sales process, according to a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

In December, Reuters reported that Almarai was one of several companies to have shown an interest in NFPC, citing sources.

NFPC is one of the largest food and dairy manufacturers and distributors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and markets brands including Milco, Lacnor and Oasis bottled water.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

