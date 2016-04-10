FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Almarai Q1 net profit up 0.65 pct, in line with forecasts
April 10, 2016 / 5:55 AM / in a year

Saudi's Almarai Q1 net profit up 0.65 pct, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai , the Gulf’s largest dairy company, reported a 0.65 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Almarai made a profit of 308.5 million riyals ($82.3 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 306.5 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 302 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

